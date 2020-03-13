CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Cantor Fitzgerald

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 214.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.59. 2,246,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,440. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 450,435 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 94,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

