Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) vs. Silk Road Medical (OTCMKTS:SILK) Financial Comparison

Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cytocore alerts:

This table compares Cytocore and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytocore N/A N/A N/A Silk Road Medical -82.73% -165.90% -27.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Cytocore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cytocore and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytocore 0 0 0 0 N/A Silk Road Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80

Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $46.20, suggesting a potential upside of 45.43%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Cytocore.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytocore and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytocore $6.81 million 0.50 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 15.72 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -23.36

Cytocore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical.

Cytocore Company Profile

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning. It also provides M630, a freezing microtome; TST44, a robotic multi-staining system; COT 20, a linear staining system; and RCM 9000, ACS 720, and TWISTER robotic coverslippers. In addition, the company develops SoftKit device for the self-collection of a sample that can be evaluated to provide an assessment of the health of the entire female genital tract. It sells its products through direct sales and distributors in the United States, China, Europe, and North Africa. The company serves histology and cytology laboratories associated with hospitals or research institutions, and independent laboratories. MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.