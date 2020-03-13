DAD Chain Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00052584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00490476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.75 or 0.04902282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00036725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00057200 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017850 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.