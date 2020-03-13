Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 6,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.39. 5,744,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,115. Danaher has a 1-year low of $124.01 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

