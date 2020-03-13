Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.0% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR traded up $12.50 on Friday, hitting $141.39. 5,744,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $124.01 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.