Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 29,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DRI traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.32. 4,041,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,070. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.09.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

