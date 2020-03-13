DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 296,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $4.20. 94,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,273. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DZSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.