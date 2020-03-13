DATx (DATX) Trading Down 54.2% This Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. DATx has a market capitalization of $230,714.89 and $1.15 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 54.2% against the dollar. One DATx token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Rfinex, HADAX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.02230981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00199273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 202.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025724 BTC.

About DATx

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Rfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

