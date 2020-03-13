Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.98.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,901 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.