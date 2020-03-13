Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $37.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of DAL traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.31. 297,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,750,323. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

