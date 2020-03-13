Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

DNLI opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,794 shares of company stock worth $78,989,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

