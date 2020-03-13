Deutsche Bank Upgrades MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to “Buy”

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.80% from the stock’s current price.

MGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. 5,473,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,353. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Stewart bought 1,500 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $117,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 62,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 68.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 233.7% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 345,988 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at about $63,605,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

