DEX Trading Down 42.4% This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $954,839.08 and approximately $600,296.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

