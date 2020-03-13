Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s current price.

VRT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

VRT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,081. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $918.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.19.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.