Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report $182.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.34 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $102.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $713.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.16 million to $758.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $730.88 million, with estimates ranging from $692.01 million to $783.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

DSSI opened at $10.34 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $469.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 516,018 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 2,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,436 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

