Dinastycoin (DCY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $402,290.61

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $402,290.61 and $70.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,958,003,981 coins. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

