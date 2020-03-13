Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Down 51.0% in February

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the February 13th total of 15,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,141,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,591,000 after buying an additional 500,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,850,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,050 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,583,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

