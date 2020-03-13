Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $85.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 257,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,232.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,551,682 shares of company stock worth $116,660,625. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 58.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,179,000 after buying an additional 6,051,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,804,000 after purchasing an additional 950,343 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth about $343,705,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61,822 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.