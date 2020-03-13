Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $165.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

NYSE DG traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average of $157.44. Dollar General has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

