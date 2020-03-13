Durable Capital Partners LP Takes $499.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,015,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $499,497,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.71 on Friday, reaching $116.68. 1,269,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,247,256. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $158.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.