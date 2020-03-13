Dynamic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,470.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 82.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $742,990.89 and $1,470.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,563.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.02394120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.03172251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00672896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00662065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00087102 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00491156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,908,090 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

