Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,257,251 shares of company stock valued at $107,933,501 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 304,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.