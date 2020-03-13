Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 220,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $257.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 467.24% and a negative net margin of 433.29%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,833,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 173,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 116,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

