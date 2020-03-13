e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Cap of $712,392.01

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $712,392.01 and $96.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00653503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011109 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000277 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,942,385 coins and its circulating supply is 17,119,994 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

