E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.62 ($12.35).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting €8.60 ($9.99). The company had a trading volume of 28,549,521 shares. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.49.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.