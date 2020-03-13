Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Holdings Decreased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Eastgroup Properties worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $18.57 on Friday, reaching $111.39. The company had a trading volume of 726,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,468. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.