Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

