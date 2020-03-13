Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 539,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 218,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

NYSE ETW opened at $6.98 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.