eBoost Reaches Market Capitalization of $110,473.68 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $110,473.68 and approximately $144.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00668284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00010882 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000840 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000286 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

