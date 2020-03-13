Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

EIX stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. Edison International has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Edison International by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

