Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $41,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.62. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $165.69 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,298,107 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.