Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Update

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 840,100 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the February 13th total of 425,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Gilford Securities initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.91. 663,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,881. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

