Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $46,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Shares of LLY traded up $13.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.37. 6,733,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.64.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,618,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,103,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 917,350 shares of company stock worth $125,158,815. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.