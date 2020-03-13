Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $76,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,618,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,103,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,350 shares of company stock valued at $125,158,815 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $129.77. The stock had a trading volume of 128,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

