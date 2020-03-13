Elysium (ELS) Achieves Market Cap of $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00668284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00010882 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000840 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.