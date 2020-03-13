Emerald Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 33,685 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.9% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

TFC opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

