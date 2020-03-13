Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.10.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

