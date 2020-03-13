Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 342.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042,854 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $37,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $7,040,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,835,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,109,300 shares of company stock worth $28,854,784. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

