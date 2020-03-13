Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,437 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,947 shares of company stock worth $17,499,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $179.42 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

