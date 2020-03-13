Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 930 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,280.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3,817.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $818.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $814.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,090.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,089.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

