Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of BIO-TECHNE worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $223.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average of $206.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $1,280,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,652 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

