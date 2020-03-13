Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,211 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 388.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR opened at $102.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

