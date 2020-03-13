Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.