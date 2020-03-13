Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $30.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

