Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $394,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 442.6% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 22.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 25.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $49.74 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 127.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.59.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

