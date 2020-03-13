Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in DTE Energy by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 146,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,042,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.17.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

