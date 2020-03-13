Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,796,000 after purchasing an additional 356,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Everest Re Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 98,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 115,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $200.82 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $200.82 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.22 and a 200-day moving average of $265.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

