Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of LogMeIn worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after buying an additional 997,651 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth $19,823,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in LogMeIn by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 229,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth $13,071,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $80.50 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -277.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGM. Stephens began coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LogMeIn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

