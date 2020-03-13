Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.85.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $201.19 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.