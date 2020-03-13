Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,181 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 431,759 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 682,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 124,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,179,700 over the last three months. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.